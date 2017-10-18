× Ex-East St. Louis linebacker sues, says has brain damage

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) – A former East St. Louis High School football linebacker has filed a lawsuit seeking compensation, saying he suffered brain damage after playing.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports Demond Hunt Jr. filed the lawsuit in St. Clair County Court last week, naming coach Darren Sunkett, the school district, helmet manufacturer Schutt Holdings and Curt Smith’s Sporting Goods in Belleville.

Hunt says he complained to coaches about concussion symptoms during a 2008 game but was sent back to play. Hunt says he had several small strokes and a seizure, was hospitalized for five weeks and has permanent brain and neurological damage. He’s seeking $200,000 for medical treatment and more than $50,000 for other damages.

School district officials say they will “vigorously defend” against the lawsuit. Sunkett didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Schutt and Curt Smith’s declined comment.

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat