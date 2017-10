Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A fire overnight damaged a home in south St. Louis. Firefighters received the call shortly before 2:30 a.m. at a house on Minnesota Avenue near Marceau Street.

A woman, her boyfriend, and her son made it out safely.

The homeowner says she heard popping sounds from the basement.

Investigators believe the fire may have been caused by something electrical.

Family of 3 including a toddler is forced their south St Louis home after an overnight fire guts the house. pic.twitter.com/vf3TxEEEnt — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) October 18, 2017

Children's toys are part of the rubble after an intense overnight fire at a home on Minnesota near South...(1) pic.twitter.com/WKn36HBX9n — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) October 18, 2017