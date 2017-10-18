× Home Depot helping St. Louis area veterans Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, MO — Area veterans are getting free home improvement help Wednesday. More than 200 area workers from Home Depot are teaming up with the group Missouri Veterans Endeavor to improve the group’s transitional housing project.

Volunteers will update 21 units in north St. Louis County with new energy efficient windows and appliances. It’s part of the store’s annual Celebration of Service campaign.

Since 2011, the Home Depot Foundation has invested more than $210 million to provide safe housing to veterans.