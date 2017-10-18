× Jaden Schwartz has hat trick, Blues beat Blackhawks 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Jaden Schwartz had his third career hat trick to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Schwartz has four goals nd six assists this season and has at least one point in six of the Blues’ first seven games. It was his 51st career multi-point game and fourth this season.

Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist, Kyle Brodziak also scored, and Jake Allen made 22 saves. The Blues snapped a two-game losing streak

Duncan Keith and Ryan Hartman had late goals for Blackhawks, and Corey Crawford made 28 saves.

Schwartz opened the scoring at 4:46 of the first period, tucking in a backhander off Tarasenko’s feed.

Schwartz left the game eight minutes later after going awkwardly head-first into the boards after getting tangled with Richard Panik on a partial short-handed break.

Schwartz returned in the second period, and gave the Blues a 2-0 lead at 5:59. Allen’s outlet pass off the boards created a 2-on-1 with Schwartz and Sammy Blais. It was Allen’s fourth career assist.

Tarasenko made it 3-0 two minutes later, scoring his fifth of the season by stripping Artem Anisimov in front of the Chicago net.

St. Louis outshot Chicago 26-8 in the first two periods, including 17-4 in the second. The four shots in each of the first two periods were a season low for the Blackhawks in a period.

Brodziak scored at 7:01 of the third. It was the first time this season the Blues’ third or fourth line scored.

After Keith and Hartman scored for Chicago, Schwartz completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal.

NOTES: Blackhawks television analyst Eddie Olczyk, who is battling colon cancer, received a standing ovation from the crowd of 18,752 after being recognized late in the first period. Olczyk was back in the booth for the first time since his diagnosis in August. … Blues F Alexander Steen (broken left hand) was activated from injured reserve and made his season debut. To make room, the Blues waived F Wade Megan. … Blues F Paul Stastny is one point shy of 600 for his career. … Blackhawks C Nick Schmaltz (upper body)returned after missing four games.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Edmonton on Thursday night.

Blues: Travel to Colorado on Thursday night.