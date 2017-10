Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is bringing his “Trip Around the Sun” tour to Busch Stadium on Saturday, July 21, 2018 along with special guests Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and Brandon Lay. Fox 2 is giving away a pair of tickets everyday next week for the tour coming next summer.

Fox 2 is offering a pre-sale code to purchase tickets starting October 24.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday October 27th at 9am, and they can be purchased at www.tickets.com.