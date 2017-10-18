Local restaurateur to host pop-up for Shake Shack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Shake Shack is coming to the ever-growing Central West End in 2017.

But a pop up one day Shake Shack surprise is about to make a peep at Porano Pasta on October 28th.

“Shake Shack is probably one of the more famous concepts in the country right now and they`re going crazy,” says George Mahe, Dining Editor of St. Louis Magazine. “There is over 155 in the world. They`re in Hong Kong, Dubai and Moscow.”

And eventually in the Central West End.

St. Louis native Danny Meyer is bringing his hometown inspired Shake Shack to the corner of Euclid and Pine.

The burger joint that`s become a big deal is waiting on completion of the new Euclid building.

“You know he grew up on Carl`s burgers and Steak n` Shake burgers and Fitz`s hamburgers with that kitchen sauce that they had,” says Mahe. “He took all these childhood memories and created a dynasty in burgers and shakes.”

Meyers`, known for teaming his hometown favorites, is now teaming up with Chef Gerard Craft to take over Porano Pasta Saturday October 28th for a one day sampling of what`s to come to St. Louis.

“It`s the cool thing to do preopening using a very famous restaurant Porano Pasta for one day only,” says Mahe. “Two burgers and his signature French fries.”

And of course, dessert, but only from 11 am until 3:30.

That`s when the pop up Shake Shack sashays away, and Porano Pasta puts back on their pasta making aprons.