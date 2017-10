× Margie’s Money Saver: Down comforter sale at Macy’s

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Rest easy and save as you snuggle up with a down alternative comforter. Right now, at Macy’s online, get a micro velvet and Sherpa comforter, originally $140, now get a twin size for $27.99. A queen drops to $31.99 and a king is $35.99.

It gets great reviews with a perfect five star rating and comes in six colors. Shipping is free when you spend $49 and add a beauty item to your cart.

To learn more visit: Macys.comĀ