McBride & Son Homes: Best values in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _With several major employers located in the area and being just a short drive to downtown, north St. Louis County is currently experiencing a housing boom. Due to pent up demand, houses are flying off the market and home values are increasing at a good pace.

Chris Ferrari, project manager at McBride & Son Homes, talks about the best values in north St. Louis County, where to find inventory homes and how to get the best value in new construction neighborhoods.

