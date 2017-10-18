Mizzou police investigating ‘active threat’ on campus
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Students at the University of Missouri received an alert late Wednesday morning about an “active threat” on campus.
The first alert, sent at 11:23 a.m., reported a threat near Hitt and Locust streets.
The @Mizzou twitter account later offered more specifics: a woman was seen walking in the area with a handgun. She was described as an African-American woman in her mid-to-late 20s, standing approximately 5’4″ and weighing 120 pounds, wearing a Mizzou hoodie, brown pants, and flip flops. The university said her phone was being pinged and appeared to place her in the White Campus area.
Meanwhile, Rise on 9th, an off-campus apartment complex, went on lockdown due to the safety alert.