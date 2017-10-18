× Mizzou police investigating ‘active threat’ on campus

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Students at the University of Missouri received an alert late Wednesday morning about an “active threat” on campus.

The first alert, sent at 11:23 a.m., reported a threat near Hitt and Locust streets.

MU Alert reports an active threat near Hitt St/Locust St https://t.co/6BXzIBsDxU for confirmed details. Only call MUPD in an emergency — MU Alert (@MUalert) October 18, 2017

The @Mizzou twitter account later offered more specifics: a woman was seen walking in the area with a handgun. She was described as an African-American woman in her mid-to-late 20s, standing approximately 5’4″ and weighing 120 pounds, wearing a Mizzou hoodie, brown pants, and flip flops. The university said her phone was being pinged and appeared to place her in the White Campus area.

Subject is described as black female wearing a Mizzou hoodie and brown pants and wearing flip flops. https://t.co/538UYQJEw1 https://t.co/Gule8QiXqM — Mizzou (@Mizzou) October 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Rise on 9th, an off-campus apartment complex, went on lockdown due to the safety alert.

@MUalert Has made us aware of a possible shooter on campus. Our building is now on lock down. The front doors will only allow fob access. — Rise on 9th (@RiseOn9th) October 18, 2017