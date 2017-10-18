× Open house slated for Thursday on proposed Forest Park upgrades

ST. LOUIS – Forest Park is considered one of the jewels of the St. Louis Metropolitan Area. The park is one of the nation’s greatest urban parks that encompasses 1,300 acres featuring forests, a nature reserve, lakes, and streams. It also plays host to The Muny, the St. Louis Zoo, the Missouri History Museum and the Art Museum.

Over 13 million people visit the park annually.

The Thursday, October 19th from 9 am to 7:30 pm, the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, the City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry, and the nonprofit conservancy Forest Park Forever will host an open house for the public to view and make comments on proposed upgrades laid out in the Forest Park Great Study.

The Design Workshop, a landscape architecture, was charged with coming up with upgrades to Forest Park that would improve traffic flow & safety, pedestrian crossings, utilized the Upper Muny parking lot as a transportation hub, enhance biking in the park and make Steinberg Skating Rink a year-round attraction.

To view the study, click on Forest Park Great Study.

Forest Park Forever, along with the City of St. Louis maintains the park.