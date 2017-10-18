× Police: Man slain in front of suburban St. Louis home

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been shot to death in front of a suburban St. Louis home after an argument with another man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that that shooting happened Tuesday night in suburban Breckenridge Hills. St. Louis County police say officers arrested a 38-year-old suspect at the scene. The victim was in his mid-30s, but his name wasn’t immediately released.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other. Police say they were arguing before the shooting.

