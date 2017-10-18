× Police seek public’s help to solve triple homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – CrimeStoppers is looking for information about a triple homicide that happened in Pine Lawn this past April.

29-years-old Andrew Green was one of the three men shot and killed on April 26th. Around 10 am police responded to the 4500 block of Rosewood for a call of shots fired.

There, they found one man dead behind the wheel of a black Dodge Journey, another on the sidewalk by the car and a third in a nearby yard.

Police have two suspect vehicles. A 1990’s white Chevy Caprice with a black spot on the driver’s side and a dark colored Nissan, possibly a newer, Altima. Yet, this case remains unsolved and CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any tip that leads to an arrest.

“We really appreciate all the work the citizens do for us they let us know the number of suspects, the make and model of the car, and now we are asking for anyone who knows anything please give us a call so we can bring justice to the mothers of the deceased,” said North County Cooperative Captain Clay Farmer.

You can email or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371- TIPS (8477). A tip to CrimeStoppers is completely anonymous.