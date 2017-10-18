× Remains found in March identified as Missouri woman

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (AP) – Authorities have confirmed that remains found in March in southern Missouri are a woman who has been missing since September 2015.

The remains were identified as Elisabeth Hornbeck of Mountain View, Missouri. The remains were found about two miles west of Mountain View by a person searching for scrap metal.

The West Plains Daily Quill reported Hornbeck’s mother, Lisa, was notified Monday that the remains were her daughter’s.

Howell County authorities say Elisabeth Hornbeck was last seen by her mother on September 2015 at a home in Mountain View. Witnesses said they saw Elisabeth arguing with two men at a park. Police say she was forced into a car and disappeared.

No one has been arrested in the case. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the investigation is continuing.