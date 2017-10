× Teen driving deaths drop by half in a decade

ST. LOUIS, MO — A dramatic drop in Illinois teenage road deaths. According to the Belleville News Democrat deaths for drivers between ages 16-to-19 has dropped by half in the state over the past ten years.

The state credits the drop to its “graduated driver licensing system, ” which requires more driving time with parents or guardians and limiting distractions such as cell phones.

Another factor, teens are waiting longer to start driving.