× ‘Uber Eats’ food delivery service launches in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Don’t feel like leaving the office or the house to grab a bite to eat? Have Uber pick it up for you. The ride hailing company launches it’s “Uber Eats” service Wednesday in St. Louis.

Just download the free Uber Eats app and pick your favorite menu items from over 50 local restaurants. An Uber driver will deliver it seven days a week.

More information: https://www.ubereats.com/st_louis/