Video captures man stomping on cars in downtown parking lot

ST. LOUIS - A man sits in jail tonight for vandalizing cars. What's so shocking though, is what he was doing to them and it was caught on tape!

The man was walking on top of cars. We've seen this same thing happen in South City and now a parking lot in downtown St. Louis.

When you find out where he was heading, you probably won’t be surprised.

If you look closely, through the trees, you'll see a figure walking and stomping on the top of cars.

If that's not bizarre enough, surveillance video shows it happening during business hours.

The Metropolitan Sewer District shared this video with Fox 2/KPLR 11 of the alleged suspect in a parking lot MSD shares with the Marriott Hotel at Jefferson and Market.

The suspect is shown taking a shortcut through their lot heading to the probation and parole office next door.

That’s where police found him. They arrested 24-year-old Rotaymon Whittier, Junior. His clothes matched the man's in the video and the boots he was wearing had the same pattern as the footprints left on the vehicles.

He had recently been charged in August with attempted assault.

Just two weeks ago, we showed you video of teenagers leaping from one car to the next, leaving large dents in the hoods, roofs and trunks of vehicles in several south city neighborhoods.

Police won’t say if Whittier is connected to those incidents.

Court documents show Whittier walked and stomped on four employee's vehicles, causing an estimated $750 worth of damage to each car.

Whittier is charged with 4 counts of property damage.