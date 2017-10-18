World War II veteran killed in house fire in Cahokia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. – A World War II veteran died Wednesday morning after his home caught fire in Cahokia.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Saint Marcella.

Firefighters had a hard time fighting the flames because of ammunition inside the home. The ammo in the home caused some explosions inside. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control and no fire fighters were injured.

The homeowner, 89-year-old Howard Sutton, was found inside a bedroom. Family members said Sutton, a father of three, was a machinist and an outdoorsman who was active with the Boy Scouts. He had lived in the home for more than 50 years.

The World War II Navy veteran also served in the Philippines.

So far there's no word on exactly what caused the fire.

The St. Clair County Coroner is performing an autopsy to determine an exact cause of death.