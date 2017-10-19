Blues sign 8-year-old boy to one-day contract

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The St. Louis Blues are helping to put a smile on the face of an eight-year-old Troy, Missouri boy who has been through a lot of tragedy recently.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong and Blues chairman Tom Stillman signed Levi Ervin to the deal on Wednesday evening, which will allow him to travel with the team and be an official member of the club when the Blues meet the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena next Friday. He will fly on the team plane, stay at the team hotel, watch the game from good seats in Carolina and also will get an up-close view behind the scenes as the team prepares to battle the Hurricanes!

Stillman also presented Levi with his own personalized Blues jersey.

Back in August, Levi and his two-year-old sister, Paisley, were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 near O'Fallon with their grandparents when a piece of metal fell from the tractor trailer ahead of them. It wedged itself underneath their vehicle and punctured the gas tank, which caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Levi was able to escape the car without any physical damage. His grandparents suffered third-degree burns while trying rescue Paisley from her car seat, which they were eventually able to do with the help of a passing motorist.

Paisley passed away from her injuries back in September.

You can follow Levi's trip with the Blues next week at stlouisblues.com and on the team's social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!