Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…OCTOBER 20, 2017

Not alot of change in my thinking for the next few days…however…the pace is picking up in the atmosphere…Friday and Saturday…partly sunny and windy…near 79 for the high each day…expect more mainly high cirrus clouds in play…showers and storms late Saturday night into Sunday morning…prime time midnight to noon….storms for us do not look severe right now…cooler on Sunday…and into next week….the coolest arriving Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.