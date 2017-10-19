Endangered Person Advisory issued for girls 11 & 14 in St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. _St. Louis County police have issued an endangered person advisory this morning for two young girls. They left a home on Eagle Valley Drive near Country Club Hills with five unknown males, who may be armed.

Kareema Martin is 14-years-old, 5'9" and 110 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.

She was wearing a pink shirt, black pants and red Nike shoes.

Kareema was with eleven-year-old Kormorah Gilbert, who is 5'3" weighing 119 pounds. Kormorah has black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. She was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and gold tennis shoes.

The girls were last seen in a black passenger car, with no license plates.

Anyone with information should call St. Louis County police or 911.