ST. LOUIS, MO — The head of the EPA’s superfund task force is in St. Louis Thursday to learn about the West Lake Landfill.

Albert Kelly will take part in a listening session Thursday at 6:30pm at the Machinists Hall on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton. He and the regional EPA administrator will hear from residents about how to clean up the radioactive waste at the landfill.