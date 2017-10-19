Forest Park holding open house on improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — You can weigh in on new concepts aimed at improving how visitors get in and out of Forest Park in the future. An open house laying out a variety of ideas is taking place today at Dennis and Judith Jones Visitor and Education Center in Forest Park.

The potential changes could impact transportation in a big way around the park. The ideas are particularly focused on pedestrians, bicyclists and on how to alleviate traffic jams.

One concept would make the upper Muny parking lot a transit hub. Drivers could park there then head out to other park destinations via bike share of or shuttle.

Other ideas include improving overall pedestrian and bicycle access around the park through things like adding crosswalks and bike lanes and reducing traffic speeds.

There is also talk of adding what`s called a forest park circulator that could shuttle visitors to key destinations.Another idea is making the Steinberg Ice Rink a year round destination with visitor amenities like a beer garden and restaurant.

The open house at the visitor center runs from 9am until 7:30pm. All of the changes being discussed are part of what`s called the Forest Park Great Streets Study.

The study will continue until early next year then it could be several years before the changes are all developed. Funding could come from Forest Park Forever or grants.