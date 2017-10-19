Hollywood Casino holds fundraiser for victim of Las Vegas mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — There is a fundraiser for the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting at Hollywood Casino. You can order a great meal and help a good cause all at the same time.

The casino posted this message to Facebook Wednesday, "Hollywood St. Louis will be donating the proceeds from the following menu items to Luca Iclodean, one of our family members at the M Resort in Las Vegas. Luca was critically injured during the senseless attack at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1, 2017. Money raised through October 31, 2017 will be donated to assist with medical and rehabilitation bills."