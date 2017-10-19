× Homicide detectives investigate second Dutchtown shooting in as many nights

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a second shooting in the same block of the Dutchtown neighborhood in the last 24 hours.

The shooting occurred just after 8:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of S. Grand Boulevard. The victim, a woman, was not conscious or breathing when officers found her. She was rushed to a local hospital.

Less than 24 hours earlier, one man was killed and another injured in a double shooting at S. Grand and Alberta Street.