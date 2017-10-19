× Major Case Squad activated in veteran’s death following house fire

CAHOKIA, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a World War II veteran after a fire at his Cahokia home.

The fire occurred Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Saint Marcella.

Firefighters had a hard time fighting the flames because of ammunition inside the home. The ammo in the home caused some explosions inside. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control and no fire fighters were injured.

The homeowner, 89-year-old Howard Sutton, was found inside a bedroom. Family members said Sutton, a father of three, was a machinist and an outdoorsman who was active with the Boy Scouts. He had lived in the home for more than 50 years.

The World War II Navy veteran also served in the Philippines.

There’s been no word on exactly what caused the fire.