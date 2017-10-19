× Shots fired on Cardinal Glennon Hospital campus

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police responded to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital after reports of shots being fired on the campus.

People at the hospital were encouraged to shelter inside the SLU building.

A tweet from Saint Louis University later confirmed police had secured the scene and the suspected shooter left in a vehicle.

Cardinal Glennon contradicted an earlier report that the shots had been fired in the emergency room. A spokesperson said the hospital was cooperating with police on the investigation.

No shots fired inside Cardinal Glennon ER. — Cardinal Glennon (@cardinalglennon) October 20, 2017

Scene at Cardinal Glennon secure.Suspect left area in vehicle, no injuries. Police and DPS remain on scene.Resume normal activities.See emai — SaintLouisUniversity (@SLU_Official) October 20, 2017

Reported in Cardinal Glennon Hospital ER. Persons on South Campus shelter inside Slu building. All others stay out of area. Police and DPS — SaintLouisUniversity (@SLU_Official) October 20, 2017

