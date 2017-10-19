Shots fired on Cardinal Glennon Hospital campus
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police responded to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital after reports of shots being fired on the campus.
People at the hospital were encouraged to shelter inside the SLU building.
A tweet from Saint Louis University later confirmed police had secured the scene and the suspected shooter left in a vehicle.
Cardinal Glennon contradicted an earlier report that the shots had been fired in the emergency room. A spokesperson said the hospital was cooperating with police on the investigation.
38.621226 -90.239194