Response to Riverview house fire turns into homicide investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A house fire turned into a homicide investigation Thursday night in Riverview.

According to police, fire crews responded to a house fire around 7 p.m. in the 10800 block of Spring Garden. When they got there, smoke was coming from a vacant home with boarded-up windows. Crews put out the small fire and found a man dead in the basement while looking for other fires on the property.

Police said the man had been shot at least once.

Residents in the area said there has been a lot of arson in the neighborhood recently. They said last year a car was set on fire in the driveway of the same house where the fire was Thursday.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit and Bomb and Aron are investigating. Police will release the name of the victim was he is identified and next of kin is notified.