ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Substance addiction can have a lasting effect on a person's physical and mental well being. What is the connection between substance abuse and mental illness?

Relapses in substance abuse is often due to untreated mental illness. That's where Changing Pointe Addiction Treatment Center comes in. Candi Finan, Clinical Supervisor joined us at FOX 2 to talk more about it.

For more information visit: CenterPointeHospital.com