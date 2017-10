Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ If Amazon chooses St. Louis as it's second headquarters, no one will go hungry. The city is famous for unique eats and eateries.

Suzanne Corbett, award-winning writer and food historian has a new book on the market. She joined us in the FOX 2 kitchen with more!

Suzanne Corbett/ Author of Unique Eats and Eateries of St. Louis

Press Club at The Gatesworth Speaker Series

Thursday October 26th at 7:30 p.m.

Starbird Theater at The Gatesworth

1 McKnight Pl.

University City