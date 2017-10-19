× Two Legionnaires cases reported at Quincy veterans home

QUINCY, Ill. – Two cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported at a western Illinois veterans’ home more than two years after an outbreak killed 12 people and sickened 54 at the facility.

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs said Wednesday that two residents at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy contracted the disease. Department spokesman Dave MacDonna said one resident died last week but officials believe the death resulted from other factors. The other resident is recovering.

The bacteria that cause Legionnaires’ disease grow in warm water and are often present in water supplies. MacDonna said the source of the current Legionnaires’ disease cases isn’t currently known. He said the facility is “testing the water and closely monitoring residents.”

Facility administrator Troy Culbertson says the home’s water is tested often and results have been negative.