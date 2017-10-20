14th Annual Second Wind Lung Walk and Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Countless lives are saved by lung transplants that allow patients to once again breathe freely. There was a time when these transplants were not possible.

Tom Archer and Dr. Derek E. Byers discussed the Second Wind Lung Walk and 5K race.

The event started back in 2003 thanks to efforts put forth by the planning committee, board members, and volunteers. All the money raised at the event will provide financial assistance for lung transplant patients and their families.

If you would like to sign up for the 14th Annual Second Wind Lung walk, come to the Forest Park Visitor’s Center at 8 a.m. on Saturday October 21st, 2017.

The event will include music by twilight, free food, beverages, and basket raffles.

Event Schedule: