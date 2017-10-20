Aldermen to honor 7-year-old shooting victim Deniya Irving

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is set to honor a young violent crime victim today. Deniya Irving, 7, was critically injured in a shooting in June. Her parents, 27-year-old Derrick Irving and 24-year-old Jessica Garth, were killed, along with 37-seven-year-old Julian Hayes.
Deniya was shot in the head and suffered brain damage but now, she's walking, talking and recovering.
Earlier this week, friends donated a van to her grandmother to get her to therapy sessions four times a week.
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed is presenting Deniya and her family with a resolution to honor her strength and promising to make the city a safer place.
