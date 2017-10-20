Bands of America St. Louis Super Regional Championship at America’s Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Bands from around the country are gathering today through the weekend at The Dome at America's Center for the 'Bands of America St. Louis Super Regional Championship.

Chief Judge Richard Saucedo joined us, along with the Francis Howell High School band!

Bands of America St. Louis Super Regional

October 20 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

October 21 6:15 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

The Dome at America's Center

901 N. Broadway

Downtown St. Louis

For more information visit: www.MusicForAll.org/11-Regionals/St-Louis-Super-Regional