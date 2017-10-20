× Blues Hold Off Avalanche 4-3

The Blues got their second win in two nights, going to Denver and registering a 4-3 win over the Avalanche on Thursday night. After falling behind 1-0, the Blues scored three times in the second period to take control of the game. Paul Stastny scored to tie it at 1-1. It was the 600th career point for Stastny. Jaden Schwartz, who scored a hat trick last night against the Blackhawks stayed hot, scoring on the rebound to give the Blues their first lead at 2-1. Rookie defenseman Vince Dunn scored his second career NHL goal, making it a three goal period for St. Louis.

After accidentally taking out his own goalie, resulting in a Colorado goal, Robert Bortuzzo scored his first goal of the season to give the Blues a 4-2 cushion. The Avalanche got a second goal from Alexander Kerfoot to cut the Blues lead to 4-3. Mikko Rantanen appeared to score the game tying goal, but it was nullified by an Avalanche off side call before the goal was scored. Blues head coach Mike Yeo asked for a replay review on the goal and it indeed uncovered an off side violation.

Carter Hutton, the Blues back up goalie, made 38 saves in his second start of the season and got the win in net.

The Blues continue their western USA road trip when they play the expansion Vegas Golden Knights for the first time in Nevada on Saturday night.