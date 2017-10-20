× Body of man who had been shot found in burning Missouri home

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Authorities have found the body of a man who had been shot in the basement of a boarded-up northern St. Louis County home while investigating a small fire there.

St. Louis County police said in a news release that officers and firefighters responded Thursday night after smoke was seen coming out of the home. Crews put out a small fire and found the man’s body while looking for other possible fires. The release says the man had suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

The name of the slain man wasn’t immediately released.