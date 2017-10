Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Bommarito Automotive SkyFox helicopter flew over the the corn maze at Brookdale Farms that has the largest corn maze in the area.

During the day there is a huge pumpkin patch and petting zoo plus hayrides, pumpkin cannons, pony rides, and a zip line. Once the sun goes down, the corn maze becomes haunted with crazy clowns and zombies.

The maze is on Twin Rivers road in Eureka.