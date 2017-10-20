Brother uses shirt as tourniquet to save sister’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED BUD, IL - Friday night football took on a whole different meaning for the Bass family at Red Bud High School’s playoff game.

The bright lights, the cheers and getting to see her older brother and running back, Seth Bass play, was an outlet if not a much needed distraction for 10-year-old Kira Bass.

The family is still reeling from a horrific accident as they drove back from visiting their eldest daughter in Texas a few weeks ago.

“We ended up hitting the side, going off the road hitting a tree and going into a flip and when we landed she came out of the back window,” described her mother, Brandi Bass.

As soon as Kira’s other brother, 13-year-old Caleb heard his sister’s screams he ran over.

“And he found her, he saw her injury and she was already in shock and thought her knee was broken,” Mrs. Bass continued.

But It wasn’t her knee, rather deep wounds on her right leg.

“He ripped off his shirt and wrapped it around a part of her leg and ran back to the car and pulled me out of the car,” the mom said holding back tears.

After help arrived, Mrs. Bass said that responders praised her son for his quick thinking and response.

She said they told her that had it not been for him, her daughter would have died from blood loss.

Kira though not much of a talker said that she has her second older brother to thank for what she calls saving her life.

“What was going through my mind was that I have to save her,” said Caleb.

Since the accident, Friday was the first night that Kira was not at the hospital or at a doctor’s office as she finally got to spend it in the stands with her family.

Mrs. Bass said that besides her faith, she too is grateful for Caleb.

“Without my son and without God I don’t know if we’d be standing here,” she said.

Mrs. Bass said that it’ll be about 6 weeks before Kira goes back to school but is expected to make a full recovery.

She said her the accident is still under investigation.