Burger King takes on bullying with social experiment



October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and fast food giant Burger King is out with a compelling video to support the effort. It was a video-taped experiment to see what people do when they witness bullying.

The company hired teenage actors to act out bullying on another teen at one of their stores. To the real customers — it looked like a real incident… But few people spoke up. Behind the counter, actors playing employees served mangled burgers to customers, who promptly spoke up in irritation.

The message – be as willing to speak up about a bullied person as you are about a bullied burger.

Website: NoBully.org