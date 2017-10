Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Car-T Cell Therapy, remember that name. It's going to be as widely known as radiation and chemotherapy in the fight against cancer. It now has FDA approval for cancer treatment. Is this a game changer in the fight against the disease?

Dr. Armin Ghobadi is a Washington University Oncologist at Siteman Cancer Center.

For more information visit: https://siteman.wustl.edu