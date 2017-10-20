Cedric the Entertainer in St. Louis for Peabody show and hospital dedication

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Cedric the Entertainer is back in St. Louis. He is in town, in part, for the unveiling of the new Rosetta Boyce Kyles Education Center at SSM Health St. Mary's hospital. It's named for his late mother who died after a battle with cancer.

Last year Cedric and his sister were here for the unveiling of the Rosetta Boyce Kyles Women'S Pavilion at the hospital. The newly- renovated education center includes an auditorium and meeting rooms.

Saturday night, Sheila E. performs at "An Evening with Cedric and Friends." That is a fundraiser forSSM Health St. Mary's which is taking pace at the Peabody Opera House. Tickets to the gala are still available.