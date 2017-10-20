Flu season may be two times worse this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Flu season could be worse in the U.S. than last year. Australia's flu season is just ending and it was two times worse than the year before. All of us here in the northern hemisphere tend to get what the southern hemisphere just experienced.

So, the vaccine formulated for the U.S. this flu season is essentially identical' to Australia's.

Washington University's Dr. Hilary Babcock, Associate Professor of Medicine and Infectious Disease Specialist, joined us today to talk more on if she believes the Australia's connection is valid.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital Free Flu Shot Clinic

Sunday October 22nd, 2017

9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Siteman Cancer Center at Christian Hospital

11133 Dunn Rd.

Hazelwood, Mo.