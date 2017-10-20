Halloween Nights return to Grant`s Farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Halloween Nights are back again with all the things you love about being at Grant's Farm at night!

On October 20-22 and 26-29, the park will be decked out with lights and decorations, and guests can experience dark deer park rides, a Halloween themed show and a DJ in the courtyard.

Admission is $20 per car or $5 per person for walk ups. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Park officials recommend arriving as close to 5:30 p.m. as possible to avoid long lines at the entrance. Guests are also encouraged to visit on Thursdays and Sundays when the crowds are smaller.