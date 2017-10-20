× List of St. Louis area Halloween events – Add yours here

ST. LOUIS, MO — Halloween is coming up soon. Many people are celebrating the weekend before. Check this list for some of the largest events in town.

Is your neighborhood hosting an event? Let us know. We’re updating this list with your suggestions. Fill out this form to add an event.

Halloween in the Central West End:

Date: Saturday, October 28 Venue: Intersection of Maryland and Euclid, Central West End, STL

11:00am- Kids’ costume parade & party, The parade begins in the parking lot at Walton & McPherson.

12:00pm- Trick or treating at neighborhood businesses.

1:00pm – Dog costume parade & party. The parade begins in the parking lot at Walton & McPherson.

2:00pm – Live entertainment on the main stage

6:00pm-Midnight – Adults-only party, featuring a DJ, fire dancers, hula hoop dancers, and the big costume contest.

More information: https://cwescene.com/happenings/halloween-in-the-central-west-end/

OWLween:

Date; Saturday, October 28 Venue: World Bird Sanctuary, Valley Park, MO

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free

Celebrate Halloween with our owls, vultures, and other souls of superstition. The event will feature a costume contest and the popular PokeHunt.

More information: http://www.worldbirdsanctuary.org/events/owloween/

Boo at the Zoo Spooky Saturday:

Date: Saturday, October 28 Venue: St. Louis Zoo, Forest Park

Time: 9:00am-2:00pmAdmission: Free

Mummies and daddies are invited to bring their little ghouls and goblins to the Saint Louis Zoo for a day of educational activity stations, animal enrichment, live entertainment, crafts, games and more. Please note, this is not a trick-or-treating event.

More information: www.stlzoo.org/spookysaturday.

Boo At The Zoo Nights:

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 28-29 Venue: St. Louis Zoo, Forest Park

Time: 5:30pm-8:30pm Admission: $6 for members, $7 for non-members

Families can enjoy festive decorations, interactive storytellers, educational activities, kids’ games and hauntingly fun entertainment at the Zoo’s family-friendly, non-scary Halloween experience. New for 2017, a Halloween-themed circus-performer show on stage at the Sea Lion Show Arena.

More information: https://www.stlzoo.org/events/calendarofevents/booathezoonights/

Legends & Lanterns:

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 28-29 Venue: 230 South Main Street, Saint Charles, MO

Saturday: 11:00am-8:00pm, Sunday: Noon-5:00pm

Finding its inspiration from the past, this festival will offer the vintage charm of Halloween from the 1910s to the 1930s, to the historical rituals and customs brought to the holiday by the Druids and Victorians, to the ethereal atmosphere depicted in American ghost stories and Brothers Grimm fairy tales. This event will offer fun for guests of all ages. A little silly, a little macabre, but all in fun

More information: https://www.discoverstcharles.com/events/legends-and-lanterns/

Halloween Nights at Grant’s Farm:

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 28-29 Venue: Grant’s Farm, South St. Louis

Cost: $20 per car or $5 per person for walk ups

Halloween Nights are back again with all the things we love about being at Grant’s Farm at night! Dark Deer Park Rides, a Halloween Themed Show, DJ in the Bauernhof courtyard, and festive lights and decorations, spooky, not scary! Arrive early.

More information: http://www.grantsfarm.com/plan-your-visit/upcoming-events.html

BOOterfly House:

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 28-29 Venue: Butterfly House, Faust Park, Chesterfield, MO

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Admission: $8 for adults,$5 for children ages 3 to 12

The Butterfly House has been transformed to the BOOterfly House for October. Visitors can meet frightful new friends in the Scorpion’s Lair, see Botanicals Gone Mad in the Conservatory, and spy on spectacular spiders with Little Miss Muffet during story time at 10:00am. Carnivorous plant feedings at 1:00pm.

More information: www.butterflyhouse.org

Dia de los Muertos Fiesta:

Date: Saturday, October 28 Venue: Mokabe’s Coffeehouse, South St. Louis, MO

Time: 11:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

Celebrate “Dia de los Muertos”, (“Day of the Dead”), a joyous spiritual and physical dedication to beloved ancestors who have passed on. There will be a beautiful hand-crafted altar, live music, poetry, spoken word, dance, a silent art auction and mini market, and a Skeleton Sidewalk Parade on Grand and South Grand to honor the spirits of our ancestors.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1110332969114408/

Déjà Vu Spirit Reunion:

Date: Saturday, October 28 Venue: Memorial Cemetery, Sainte Genevieve, MO

Times: 5:00pm-7:30pm Tickets: $7 adults, Kids 3-18 $3

Hear stories from Ste. Genevieve’s and Missouri’s past as the Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve hosts its annual “Déjà vu Spirit Reunion”. This family friendly living history program provides visitors with an intimate look into the lifestyles and happenings in Missouri’s oldest town during the late 18th and 19th centuries. Tour the cemetery via lantern light and chat “face to face” with spirits clad in traditional dress and enjoy a hauntingly good time.

More information: http://www.visitstegen.com/upcoming-events/

Fa-BOO-lous FUN Halloween:

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 28-29 Venue: Little Bits Gym, Meadows Shopping Center, Lake St. Louis, MO

Time: 1:00pm-6:00pm Admission: Kids $10, adults free

Your children will enjoy a Not-So-Haunted House, Halloween Crafts, Spooky Games and Prizes, Halloween photo booths, Trick or Treat, Creepy Crawl Tunnel, Bounce Houses, Pony Rides, Goody Bags, Facepainting, and more.

More information: http://themeadowsatlsl.com/events/faboolous-fun-at-littlebits-gym/

Not-So-Haunted House:

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 28-29 Venue: The Magic House, Kirkwood, MO

Saturday: 9:30am–5:30pm, Sunday: 11:00am–5:30pm Admission: $11.00

Children of all ages are invited to dress in their most “boo-tiful” costumes and have a ghoulishly good time trick or treating and getting autographs from their favorite storybook characters at this candy-free celebration.

More information: https://www.magichouse.org/events-programs/events/

Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade:

Date: Sunday, October 29 Venue: Belleville, IL

Time: Noon-4:00pm Entry is $10 per dog

Parade participants will meet at the Associated Bank parking lot on E. Washington Street onto South Jackson Street and go South towards Lincoln, turning east on Lincoln, North on South Charles, west on East Main and conclude at South High. Stay for the pet costume contest and Street Fest, featuring vendors, food, music, activities for kids, prizes, and more. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/174730686428362/

The Halloween Party That Shall Not Be Named:

Date: Saturday, October 28 Venue: Ballpark Village, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 7:00pm- ?? Admission: $10.00

Attention all wizards & witches! Johnnie Brock’s Dungeon and Ballpark Village team up again to throw the BIGGEST Halloween bash in St. Louis! This themed party includes access to 4 different restaurants and bars, video DJ entertainment, wizarding characters, and our epic costume contest with a $7,500 prize package. 21 and up only

More information: http://www.stlballparkvillage.com/entertainment/event/14839

Halloween Hoopla:

Date: Tuesday, October 31 Venue: Frontier Park, St. Charles, MO

Time: 3:00-6:00pm Admission: Free

Kick off your Halloween trick or treating. There will be the Bubble Bus, games, lots of kids’ activities and fun for all.

More information: http://www.stcharlesparks.com/programs/parks-holidayspecial-events/halloween-hoopla/

Halloween Boo-nanza:

Date: Tuesday, October 31 Venue: North County Recreation Complex

Time: 6:00-8:00pm Admission: Free

Enjoy this family fun event which includes hayrides and a marshmallow roast around the bonfire. You’ll love our scavenger hunt where the first 10 to finish will win a prize! We’ll have more fun with crafts, pumpkin, a costume contest and our “Haunted Caverns” at the end of the program.

More information: http://www.stlouisco.com/ParksandRecreation/ThingsToDo/HalloweenEvents

Halloween Parade & Party:

Date: Tuesday, October 31 Venue: Lafayette Park

Time: 5:30pm-7:30pm Cost: Free

The fun starts at the Lafayette Park Playground with trick or treating, carriage rides, carnival games, snacks and more.

More information: http://lafayettesquare.org/calendar/