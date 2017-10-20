St. Louis Area High School Sports Scores

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, MO — After skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer type in women. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is an annual event to raise awareness and money to save lives. The walk in St. Louis takes place October 28th in Forest Park. FOX 2 is a proud sponsor.

