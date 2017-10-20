× Margie’s Money Saver: Buy 1 Ring, Get 5 Free Items at SuperJeweler

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _If you like bling, we have a buy one get five free gifts from SuperJeweler. Right now choose from an assortment of rings including a cluster, green amethyst, sapphire and more! Some marked down from nearly $200 and your price is $29.97.

Then choose from a selection of earrings and necklaces, you get five for free. Some retail for nearly $100.

Shipping is free and you also get 60 day worry free returns.

To learn more visit: www.superjeweler.com/coupon/index/?ccode=omg5free!&sc_src=