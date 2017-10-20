MoDOT launches `Buckle Up, Phone Down Day` for driver safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _MoDOT is calling today Buckle Up, Phone Down Day. The company is reaching out to people and businesses to improve highway safety.

They're reminding drivers to use their seat belts and to avoid texting while driving. They're also urging drivers to avoid talking on their cell phones, unless it's hands-free.

Six out of ten people killed in Missouri traffic crashes last year were not wearing seat belts. Since 2014, there has been a 20 percent increase in crashes involving cell phones.