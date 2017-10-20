× Mother sues after son killed St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS – A mother is suing a St. Louis police officer who fatally shot her son after he wrecked a stolen sport utility vehicle during a chase.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the suit filed this week in federal court over the Jan. 9 shooting of 21-year-old Davion Henderson also names the police department and city as defendants.

Police said after the shooting that as officers approached the overturned vehicle, Henderson pointed a gun. The suit says the officer fired three shots through the sunroof before going to the front and firing three more times through the windshield.

Henderson’s mother claims the officer’s use of force was excessive because he would have had no way to see a gun because the “blacked-out tinted sunroof provided zero visibility.”