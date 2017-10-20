‘Never give up on your dreams’ Teen on tour with Janet Jackson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Janet Jackson "State of the World" tour is headed to Chaifetz Arena. We caught up with one dancer who is making waves in the dance world.

Kyndall Harris, 14, is living her dream. Harris has been dancing since she was 7-years-old. She is a 9th grader from Memphis making a stop at in St. Louis with Janet Jackson. FOX 2 asked the emerging celebrity what's it like on the road with one of the biggest superstars in the world.

"It feels so surreal. It feels like a dream. I can't believe I'm standing by a Jackson. I really love Michael and Janet. So, yes its really like a dream come true. My family, they are really proud of me. I love the support and it truly keeps me going," said Harris.

While the young dance prodigy keeps moving and grooving to her own beat, her thoughts about life are clear.

"Never give up on your dreams. Keep yourself close to God. He will get you through anything. Just love and believe in yourself" said Harris.