× Nigerian citizen sentenced for stolen identity fraud

ST. LOUIS + A Nigerian citizen living in St. Louis has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for his role in a stolen identity fraud scheme that sought more than $12 million in refunds.

A federal judge on Friday also ordered Kevin Kunlay Williams to pay roughly $900,000 in restitution to the IRS. Williams, also known as Kunlay Sodipo, was charged with mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, voter fraud and illegal re-entry to the U.S.

Williams and others used public school employees’ identifications stolen from a payroll company to file more than 2,000 fraudulent federal tax returns. Williams also used fraudulently obtained identification numbers to get refund checks.

Williams was deported in 1995 but returned in 1999.

Williams’ public defender declined to comment.