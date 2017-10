Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO - Police need help identifying two people who may have been involved in the hold up of Steak 'n Shake on Jungermann road just before 3am Friday.

Investigators say one suspect came out of the restroom wearing a skull mask, pointed a gun at the workers and demanded cash.

Another man, considered a person of interest, was inside the restaurant for about two hours before the robbery and left just before it happened.